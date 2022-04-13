Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Position Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 290,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 771,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,816,251. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNOM traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 1,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,668. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

