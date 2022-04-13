Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71.

Get Visionstate alerts:

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.