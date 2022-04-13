VouchForMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $300,364.83 (IPL)

VouchForMe (IPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded flat against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

