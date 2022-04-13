VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $509.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.51.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.