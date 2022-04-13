VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.
VSE stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $509.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.
About VSE (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.