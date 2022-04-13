Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, an increase of 344.1% from the March 15th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VYNT stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Vyant Bio has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vyant Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

