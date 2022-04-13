Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.49 or 0.07525102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.32 or 0.99582532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041357 BTC.

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

