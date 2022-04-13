Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.50

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 65200298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

