Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.50

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 65200298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
Several research firms have commented on WBD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
About Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.