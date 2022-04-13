Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

