Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $26.26.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.