Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 96.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 245,480 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 101,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS MITAU remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

