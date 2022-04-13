Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,612,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,232,000.

Shares of CCAIU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.61.

