Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 12,617 Shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 180.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 74,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

EBACU stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.