WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.75.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

