WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

