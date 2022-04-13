WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $203,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 59,601 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 241,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Griffon by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:GFF opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.81. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

