WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average is $175.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

