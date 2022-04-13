WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

