WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 28,866 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,866 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 687,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 82.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 268,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Team by 2,191.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 384,183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Team by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 186,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 93,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TISI opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.07. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

In other Team news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 61,800 shares of company stock worth $97,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

