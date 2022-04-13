Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Webster Financial have underperformed the industry in the past month. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other. Webster Financial’s acquisition of Bend Financial will increase the scale of its HSA Bank. Rising fee income is expected to propel top-line growth. Impressive loans and deposits growth supports its balance-sheet strength. Efforts to boost revenues and control costs are likely to drive operational efficiency. Further, the company’s capital-deployment activities are expected to boost shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to the low interest rate environment ails. Unsound liquidity position makes Webster Financial vulnerable to default interest and debt repayments. Also, concentration of loan portfolio can be risky.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

WBS stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

