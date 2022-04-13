Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UBS Group (UBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2022 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – UBS Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 20 to CHF 21.

3/30/2022 – UBS Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2022 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG on the NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has agreed to divest its Japan-based real estate joint venture (JV) to KKR & Co. Inc. Given UBS Group AG’s solid balance-sheet position, it remains focused on opportunistic expansion strategies. Such inorganic moves will aid long-term growth. Further, the strong capital position and efficiency initiatives will continue to aid profitability. UBS Group AG continues taking initiatives to digitalize its operations and serve clients better in the long run. However, UBS Group AG’s net interest income (NII) is expected to be persistently affected in the near term by the prevalent negative interest rates in Switzerland. Further, heightened regulatory supervision, flaring expenses and unsustainable capital deployment activities are concerning.”

3/14/2022 – UBS Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 23 to CHF 20.

2/15/2022 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 3,411,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,118. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

