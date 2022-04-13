Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WFC opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

