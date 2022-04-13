Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 74.3% in March

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the March 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period.

HYI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,545. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

