Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 664.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,276 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

