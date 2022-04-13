Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY22 guidance at $27.00-27.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WHR opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.19.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $3,168,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

