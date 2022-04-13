Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.90

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.90 and last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 1397226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.26.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

