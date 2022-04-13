Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

