William Borden James Acquires 29,571,400 Shares of Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) Stock

Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH – Get Rating) insider William Borden James acquired 29,571,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £295,714 ($385,345.32).

Shares of BIH opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. Boston International Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.33 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of £700,837.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

About Boston International

Boston International Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or business operating in the foreign exchange sector. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

