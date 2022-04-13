Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $960.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 666,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

