WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the March 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRW opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

