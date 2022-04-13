Wise (LON:WISE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WISE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($12.38) to GBX 700 ($9.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 895 ($11.66) to GBX 745 ($9.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
WISE opened at GBX 439.80 ($5.73) on Monday. Wise has a 12-month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 710.78.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
