Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.20

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.
Worley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
