Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.20

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.
About Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
