Xion Finance (XGT) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $139,978.64 and approximately $1,683.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.38 or 0.07545955 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,240.53 or 1.00083939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

