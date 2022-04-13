XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.40

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $26.66. XOMA shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 43,624 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $275.56 million, a PE ratio of 161.21 and a beta of 0.89.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 22.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.