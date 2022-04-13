XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $27.19

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $25.17. XPeng shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 58,199 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 6.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.