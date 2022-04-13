XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $27.19

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $25.17. XPeng shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 58,199 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 6.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.