Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,386 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,286,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

