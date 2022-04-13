Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.