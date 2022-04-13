XXEC Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

XXEC Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,943 shares during the period. Bentley Systems accounts for approximately 3.4% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 192.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 14,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,222. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

