Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

