Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,265 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

