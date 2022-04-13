Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

