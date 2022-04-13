Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 174.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

