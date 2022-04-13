Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

