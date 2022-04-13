Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Financial Bancorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $207,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

