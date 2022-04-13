Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.71

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 3021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.