Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Aemetis posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aemetis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 18,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -0.22. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.