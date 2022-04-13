Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $4.19. Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.35. 3,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

