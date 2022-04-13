Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Canoo posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 87.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOEV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 3,028,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Canoo has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.10.

About Canoo (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.