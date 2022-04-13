Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $50.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.90 billion and the lowest is $48.18 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $45.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $221.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $227.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $240.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $250.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

COST stock opened at $581.36 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $362.55 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.86. The stock has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

