Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will report $398.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.60 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $344.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 367,198 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 11.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.6% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.55.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.