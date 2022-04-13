Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $737.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258,395 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

